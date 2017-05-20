"La mejor película del universo DC hasta ahora"; las primeras opiniones de 'Wonder Woman' son muy positivas

Por fin. Ha tenido que llegar 'Wonder Woman', con su primera película en solitario, para salvar el universo cinematográfico de superhéroes de Warner y DC que Zack Snyder y David Ayer han estado a punto de arruinar con 'Batman v Superman' y 'Escuadrón Suicida'. Al menos, eso es lo que afirman las primeras opiniones que han llegado a Internet.

Como en otras ocasiones, un primer grupo de afortunados reporteros y fans estadounidenses han tenido la opotunidad de ver 'Wonder Woman' en una proyección especial y si bien tienen que respetar un embargo que les impide publicar críticas o reseñas, sí que pueden compartir sus reacciones sin spoilers en las redes sociales. Una labor que, en este caso, beneficia a la película de Warner, que se estrena el próximo 2 de junio (día 23 en España).

76 años después de su creación para DC Comics, la mujer maravilla salta a la gran pantalla con una aventura escrita por Allan Heinberg (a partir de una idea de Snyder) y dirigida por Patty Jenkins; éste es su primer blockbuster y su segunda película tras debutar con el drama 'Monster' en 2003. El reparto está liderado por Gal Gadot, que repite su papel de Diana Prince/Wonder Woman ya presentado en 'Batman v Superman' si bien en este film nos cuentan los orígenes de su personaje. Recordemos que volveremos a verla en noviembre como parte de la 'Liga de la Justicia'.

Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Saïd Taghmaoui, Danny Huston y David Thewlis (que está haciendo un papelón en la 3ª temporada de 'Fargo'), entre otros, completan el reparto. Según las primeras "críticas", Gadot y Pine hacen un estupendo trabajo y tienen buena química como pareja y el único problema respecto al elenco parece ser el villano o la villana, pero no hay detalles todavía de a qué se refieren.

Se elogia el tono, se compara con la primera 'Superman' de 1978 en lugar de recordar al 'Hombre de acero' de 2013, y si bien se señala que falla el tercer acto (alguno lo califica de "desastroso") el comentario general es que la película divierte y cumple su objetivo. Esperemos que todo esto no sea fruto de la emoción por ser los primeros en poder ver 'Wonder Woman'. Sin más, a continuación puedes leer las reacciones más destacadas que se han ido publicando en Twitter:

Happy to report 'Wonder Woman' is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) 19 de mayo de 2017

Huge props to WB/DC for making the first big budget superhero movie with a female lead. Taken far too long but the drought is over. pic.twitter.com/PVMV8c7wQV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) 19 de mayo de 2017

Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve's Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) 19 de mayo de 2017

Easily the best of the DCEU. And I liked MAN OF STEEL. It's part CAPTAIN AMERICA: FIRST AVENGER and part "fish out of water" THOR 1. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) 19 de mayo de 2017

#WonderWoman is the best DCEU film so far. The heart of Gal Gadot's Diana powers it, and the shift from mythic into WWI story really works. — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) 19 de mayo de 2017

Can't say I loved all of #WonderWoman but there's a ton of great stuff - especially Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Themyscira. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) 19 de mayo de 2017

1. Hokay, here we go. #WonderWoman social media embargo just lifted. My thoughts: DC is absolutely on the right track here. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) 19 de mayo de 2017

2. Gal Godot is absolutely phenomenal as #WonderWoman. She KILLS it, just surprisingly good. A truly heroic light DCEU desperately needs. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) 19 de mayo de 2017

#WonderWoman is the easily the best DCEU movie so far. It's got heart and a love of heroes. Pine and Gadot are charming beyond measure. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) 19 de mayo de 2017

#WonderWoman is exactly the hero we need to see right now and Pine reminds why he's the best Chris. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) 19 de mayo de 2017

Very pleased to report that #WonderWoman is the best DC movie since THE DARK KNIGHT. I'm already looking forward to seeing it again. — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) 19 de mayo de 2017

My reaction to @WonderWomanFilm : exciting, powerful, bold, epic, simply wonderful and - best of all - absolutely empowering. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) 19 de mayo de 2017

I'm now allowed to reveal I enjoyed Wonder Woman! It's really good. Has the heart & humanity DCEU needed. I'm not reviewing it FYI pic.twitter.com/Tmm9l8aOrQ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) 19 de mayo de 2017

I can finally tell you.. Wonder Woman is a very good film. Funnier, more action packed than you're probably expecting. Gal is perfect as WW! — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 19 de mayo de 2017

Wonder Woman is the kick ass female-led blockbuster everyone was hoping Ghostbusters would be. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 19 de mayo de 2017

I loved Wonder Woman. First act's a bit slow, but it's optimistic, emotional, and *gasp* funny. Best DC movie so far. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) 19 de mayo de 2017

Wonder Woman is the DC movie I've been waiting for. It's exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) 19 de mayo de 2017

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) 19 de mayo de 2017

I am so relieved that #WonderWoman is actually good, and kind of annoyed that it's something I have to be relieved about. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) 19 de mayo de 2017

Happy — no, RELIEVED — to report that #WonderWoman is truly good. Funny, stirring, kick-ass, romantic. A solid, entertaining superhero film. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) 19 de mayo de 2017

WONDER WOMAN is great. My favorite of the recent DC movies. It's fierce, funny, well-written and badass. @GalGadot owns it. Her lasso FTW pic.twitter.com/rQ0ufZxWXP — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 19 de mayo de 2017

The most wonderful thing about WONDER WOMAN is the wonderful Wonder Woman. Gal IS Wonder Woman. Now then, about WONDER WOMAN — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) 19 de mayo de 2017