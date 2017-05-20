Compartir
"La mejor película del universo DC hasta ahora"; las primeras opiniones de 'Wonder Woman' son muy positivas

Por fin. Ha tenido que llegar 'Wonder Woman', con su primera película en solitario, para salvar el universo cinematográfico de superhéroes de Warner y DC que Zack Snyder y David Ayer han estado a punto de arruinar con 'Batman v Superman' y 'Escuadrón Suicida'. Al menos, eso es lo que afirman las primeras opiniones que han llegado a Internet.

Como en otras ocasiones, un primer grupo de afortunados reporteros y fans estadounidenses han tenido la opotunidad de ver 'Wonder Woman' en una proyección especial y si bien tienen que respetar un embargo que les impide publicar críticas o reseñas, sí que pueden compartir sus reacciones sin spoilers en las redes sociales. Una labor que, en este caso, beneficia a la película de Warner, que se estrena el próximo 2 de junio (día 23 en España).

76 años después de su creación para DC Comics, la mujer maravilla salta a la gran pantalla con una aventura escrita por Allan Heinberg (a partir de una idea de Snyder) y dirigida por Patty Jenkins; éste es su primer blockbuster y su segunda película tras debutar con el drama 'Monster' en 2003. El reparto está liderado por Gal Gadot, que repite su papel de Diana Prince/Wonder Woman ya presentado en 'Batman v Superman' si bien en este film nos cuentan los orígenes de su personaje. Recordemos que volveremos a verla en noviembre como parte de la 'Liga de la Justicia'.

Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Saïd Taghmaoui, Danny Huston y David Thewlis (que está haciendo un papelón en la 3ª temporada de 'Fargo'), entre otros, completan el reparto. Según las primeras "críticas", Gadot y Pine hacen un estupendo trabajo y tienen buena química como pareja y el único problema respecto al elenco parece ser el villano o la villana, pero no hay detalles todavía de a qué se refieren.

Se elogia el tono, se compara con la primera 'Superman' de 1978 en lugar de recordar al 'Hombre de acero' de 2013, y si bien se señala que falla el tercer acto (alguno lo califica de "desastroso") el comentario general es que la película divierte y cumple su objetivo. Esperemos que todo esto no sea fruto de la emoción por ser los primeros en poder ver 'Wonder Woman'. Sin más, a continuación puedes leer las reacciones más destacadas que se han ido publicando en Twitter:

