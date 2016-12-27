Compartir
El mundo llora la muerte de Carrie Fisher: 2016 también se llevó a la princesa Leia

El mundo llora la muerte de Carrie Fisher: 2016 también se llevó a la princesa Leia
25 Comentarios

Por desgracia, George Michael no fue el último: 2016 también se ha llevado a Carrie Fisher. La actriz no ha podido recuperarse del infarto que sufrió el fin de semana y ha muerto a los 60 años. Demasiado pronto...

No queríamos otra mala noticia. Nos habíamos quedado tranquilos con esa situación "estable" de la que hablaban sus familiares y creímos que "la Fuerza" acompañaría a la Princesa Leia en el hospital... pero la fantasía sólo nos evade de la realidad. Y esto es la cruda y maldita vida real.

Inmediatamente, Internet ha reventado con reacciones. Homenajes, recuerdos, lamentos y emocionadas despedidas desde Hollywood y desde todas partes del mundo. Porque todos amábamos a Leia. Era parte del cine y de la cultura popular, de la infancia y la adolescencia de muchos de nosotros, un referente. Y en cierto modo, se siente como el adiós de alguien muy cercano. Pero si algo queda claro hoy es que Carrie Fisher era una mujer muy querida.

A continuación puedes leer los mensajes de amigos, compañeros y famosos admiradores:

Debbie Reynolds: "Gracias a todos los que acogieron los regalos y talentos de mi querida e increíble hija. Estoy agradecida por vuestros pensamientos y oraciones, que ahora la están guiando a la siguiente parada. Con amor, la madre de Carrie."

Harrison Ford: "Carrie fue única... brillante, original. Divertida y atrevida emocionalmente. Vivió su vida, valientemente... Mis pensamientos están con su hija Billie, su madre Debbie, su hermano Todd y sus muchos amigos. Todos la echaremos de menos."

Steven Spielberg: “Siempre me quedaba asombrado con Carrie. Sus observaciones siempre me hacían reír y suspirar al mismo tiempo. No necesitaba la Fuerza. Era una fuerza de la naturaleza, la lealtad y la amistad. La echaré mucho de menos."

George Lucas: "Carrie y yo hemos sido amigos la mayor parte de nuestras vidas adultas. Era extremadamente lista; una actriz talentosa, escritora y comediante con una personalidad muy extravagante que encantaba a todo el mundo. En Star Wars era nuestra gran y poderosa princesa: guerrera, sabia y llena de esperanza, en un papel que era más difícil de lo que la mayoría podría pensar. Mi corazón y oraciones están con Billie, Debbie y toda la familia de Carrie, amigos y fans. Todos la echaremos de menos."

Sweet Carrie.

Una foto publicada por Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) el

Posdata: Gary se queda con la hija de la actriz, Billie Lourd. Ha sido confirmado en la cuenta oficial del perro en Twitter:

Vía | HollywoodReporter

Star Wars

