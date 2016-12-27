El mundo llora la muerte de Carrie Fisher: 2016 también se llevó a la princesa Leia

Por desgracia, George Michael no fue el último: 2016 también se ha llevado a Carrie Fisher. La actriz no ha podido recuperarse del infarto que sufrió el fin de semana y ha muerto a los 60 años. Demasiado pronto...

No queríamos otra mala noticia. Nos habíamos quedado tranquilos con esa situación "estable" de la que hablaban sus familiares y creímos que "la Fuerza" acompañaría a la Princesa Leia en el hospital... pero la fantasía sólo nos evade de la realidad. Y esto es la cruda y maldita vida real.

Inmediatamente, Internet ha reventado con reacciones. Homenajes, recuerdos, lamentos y emocionadas despedidas desde Hollywood y desde todas partes del mundo. Porque todos amábamos a Leia. Era parte del cine y de la cultura popular, de la infancia y la adolescencia de muchos de nosotros, un referente. Y en cierto modo, se siente como el adiós de alguien muy cercano. Pero si algo queda claro hoy es que Carrie Fisher era una mujer muy querida.

A continuación puedes leer los mensajes de amigos, compañeros y famosos admiradores:

Debbie Reynolds: "Gracias a todos los que acogieron los regalos y talentos de mi querida e increíble hija. Estoy agradecida por vuestros pensamientos y oraciones, que ahora la están guiando a la siguiente parada. Con amor, la madre de Carrie." Harrison Ford: "Carrie fue única... brillante, original. Divertida y atrevida emocionalmente. Vivió su vida, valientemente... Mis pensamientos están con su hija Billie, su madre Debbie, su hermano Todd y sus muchos amigos. Todos la echaremos de menos." Steven Spielberg: “Siempre me quedaba asombrado con Carrie. Sus observaciones siempre me hacían reír y suspirar al mismo tiempo. No necesitaba la Fuerza. Era una fuerza de la naturaleza, la lealtad y la amistad. La echaré mucho de menos." George Lucas: "Carrie y yo hemos sido amigos la mayor parte de nuestras vidas adultas. Era extremadamente lista; una actriz talentosa, escritora y comediante con una personalidad muy extravagante que encantaba a todo el mundo. En Star Wars era nuestra gran y poderosa princesa: guerrera, sabia y llena de esperanza, en un papel que era más difícil de lo que la mayoría podría pensar. Mi corazón y oraciones están con Billie, Debbie y toda la familia de Carrie, amigos y fans. Todos la echaremos de menos."

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) 27 de diciembre de 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) 27 de diciembre de 2016

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Very saddened to see another beautiful light leaving us too soon. RIP #CarrieFisher. May you continue to be held in Gods warm embrace. pic.twitter.com/FMV3PRtksP — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Known to us first as Princess Leia in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher was an successful actress, writer and fierce advocate. She will be missed RIP pic.twitter.com/QiXpuguTUF — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) 27 de diciembre de 2016

"I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art."



To the inimitable, unapologetic, beyond badass Carrie Fisher: we miss you. pic.twitter.com/uCwWnoUbn7 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Beautifully put. Words for all to live by. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. https://t.co/5Rr8qTnvuc — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 27 de diciembre de 2016

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away. pic.twitter.com/6lkgcHam0J — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Dear #carrieFisher every time an artist is born the world gains everytime we lose an artist the world loses! R.I.P pic.twitter.com/EqO46xiLIQ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Good bye Carrie .. now all of heaven will be enriched by your sharp wit and tenderness — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) 27 de diciembre de 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) 27 de diciembre de 2016

"Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister -so ironic - Xmas was Carrie's favorite thing next to babies." — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Some pictures require no captions. pic.twitter.com/4hX6j3gIXc — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) 27 de diciembre de 2016

A brave lady. On and off screen. May she rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/1vfrGtZPnq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Oh, Carrie... — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 27 de diciembre de 2016

“Star Wars” actress @carrieffisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, her family said. God rest her soul pic.twitter.com/mJEHQ6epJZ — Al Roker (@alroker) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Remember her ferocious, intelligent wit, her frankness. A wonderful stylist of a writer and one hell of a woman. This one hurts. pic.twitter.com/z6cBfW31Gt — Phyllis Nagy (@PhyllisNagy) 27 de diciembre de 2016

No one is dead 'til their impact on the world ceases 2 exist. The force is forever #RIPCarrieFisher — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) 27 de diciembre de 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) 27 de diciembre de 2016

The news of Carrie Fisher passing away is simply terrible.

I had my action figures & Star Wars cards out in a show of support this week. pic.twitter.com/4Rn1VjFnnd — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) 27 de diciembre de 2016

She loved to give one the oddest and most randomly silly presents. These are the last three things she gave me. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/qmI7YWqlZ6 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher wore glitter in her hair. When I said I liked it, she ran her fingers through it and lobbed a handful at me. #TheGreatest 💔 pic.twitter.com/T7NWGdJp8w — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher was a such a big part of life here in L.A. The world has lost another great talent and a wonderful person. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly...❤️ — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) 27 de diciembre de 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Very sad today. Rest in Peace Carrie Fisher. — Chris Weitz (@chrisweitz) 27 de diciembre de 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) 27 de diciembre de 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Heartbroken by the loss of Carrie Fisher 💔 Brilliant, talented, hysterical, and honest. She will be deeply missed. #RIPCarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/U9RiaK2AXp — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) 27 de diciembre de 2016

The Force will be with her, always. #RIPCarrie — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Today feels like a Xanax day. Goodbye. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 27 de diciembre de 2016

ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIE pic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you're 'gone'. Funny funny and then some. 💔💔XXX pic.twitter.com/DV6GQC1lcx — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Rest in Peace Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/omHCUId5jZ — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) 27 de diciembre de 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey zmir #RIPCarrie #RIPGeorge — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) 27 de diciembre de 2016

It has been such an honour working with you on this movie Wonderwell. It's not going to be the same on set without you. #RIPCarrieFisher ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Atu1dCsXUb — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) 27 de diciembre de 2016

If you only knew Carrie Fisher as part of Star Wars, make an effort to learn more about her. She was a remarkable woman who did so much more — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) 27 de diciembre de 2016

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Oh man. RIP Carrie Fisher. I thought you were the coolest. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher- soar with the angels. So smart, and wry, and bold and brave and gifted. Rest In Peace Carrie.❤️ — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie and Debbie pic.twitter.com/NoUQt1mq5u — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) 27 de diciembre de 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) 27 de diciembre de 2016

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w pic.twitter.com/JK2zoM6Y9i — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) 27 de diciembre de 2016

My heart is heavy with news of Carrie Fisher's death. She was one of a kind and a dear friend. @carrieffisher — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) 27 de diciembre de 2016

God bless Carrie Fisher. One of the nicest and by far, funniest people I ever knew. Very sad.This just sucks.#ripcarriefisher — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) 27 de diciembre de 2016

My late Mom & our family send all of our love & affection 2 @carrieffisher & her loved ones. Another mental health pioneer gone in 2016. https://t.co/nLJ2FSnRWl — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) 27 de diciembre de 2016

"Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die." Another great Carrie Fisher quote. #RIPCarrie #ForceOfNature — Denis Leary (@denisleary) 27 de diciembre de 2016

No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Rest In Peace Carrie fisher. You will never be forgotten — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) 27 de diciembre de 2016

So sad to hear about the unique Carrie Fisher. Once, at the White House, I got to tell her the story of how she accidentally saved my life. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) 27 de diciembre de 2016

My love to you #CarrieFisher every time i saw you it was a love fest... hugs and smiles and truth... came pouring out. I love and adore you — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Feel so badly about Carrie. So bright. So funny. — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) 27 de diciembre de 2016

I'm heartbroken. Carrie and I were friends for almost 40 years. The world just lost one of its best. — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Goodnight, Sweet Princess. Thank you for so many happy memories, your heroics, your art and your friendship... https://t.co/5hBAKY3zUX pic.twitter.com/JtuvcevpWK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) 27 de diciembre de 2016

One year ago almost to the day. Goodbye Princess. We'll miss you, and all 3 of your feelings. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0nel1P6iK — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie was an incredible person. I feel lucky I got to know her, and heartbroken. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) 27 de diciembre de 2016

RIP Carrie

2000 she grabbed my ass and said " you would have loved me when I was on Xanax". Funny, interesting, chaotic , soulful. Friend. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) 28 de diciembre de 2016

pic.twitter.com/zfOR7IQDcx. Peace and love Carrie fisher peace and love to all the family. 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎶🕉 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) 27 de diciembre de 2016

"Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon."

-Paul Simon — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) 28 de diciembre de 2016

@carriefisherofficiall !!! RIP princess @thedebbiereynolds I send you lots of love ❤️❤️❤️#2016unfuckingbelievable Una foto publicada por @marioncotillard el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 12:19 PST

My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy. Una foto publicada por Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:18 PST

Sweet Carrie. Una foto publicada por Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) el 27 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:36 PST

Posdata: Gary se queda con la hija de la actriz, Billie Lourd. Ha sido confirmado en la cuenta oficial del perro en Twitter:

Dear Billie, I like a bacon flavor everything. https://t.co/cxeRWQpgBi — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) 28 de diciembre de 2016

