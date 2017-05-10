Ha muerto Michael Parks, uno de los actores fetiche de Kevin Smith y Quentin Tarantino

El actor y cantante norteamericano Michael Parks ha fallecido hoy 10 de mayo de 2017 a los 77 años de edad. Por ahora se desconocen los motivos de su muerte, hecha pública por Kevin Smith, buen amigo suyo y con el que trabajó en la reivindicable 'Red State' y la disparatada 'Tusk'.

Nacido en Californa el 24 de abril de 1940, Parks centró los primeros años de su carrera en la pequeña pantalla. SU debut se produjo en 1960 con un episodio del western 'Zane Grey', apareciendo posteriormente en series como 'Los intocables' ('The Untouchables'), 'Perry Mason' o 'La hora de Alfred Hitchcock' ('The Alfred Hitchcock Hour') antes de debutar en la gran pantalla con 'Brazos de terciopelo' ('Bus Riley's Back in Town').

Durante años trabajó de forma incansable alternando series y telefilms como 'Se ha escrito un crimen' ('Murder, She Wrote'), 'Twin Peaks' o 'Asesinato en los juegos' ('Murder at the World Series') con películas como 'El suceso' ('The Happening'), 'Los últimos hombres duros' ('The Last Hard Men') o 'Pesadilla en la playa' ('Nightmare Beach').

Fue en los 90 cuando su rostro empezó a hacerse más conocido para el público tras su breve pero intensa aparición en 'Abierto hasta el amanecer' ('From Dusk Till Dawn'), siendo posteriormente recuperado por Quentin Tarantino para su 'Kill Bill', donde volvió a dar vida al personaje de la cinta dirigida por Robert Rodriguez, al que interpretaría de nuevo tanto en 'Planet Terror' como en 'Death Proof'.

Sus ya mencionadas colaboraciones con el director de 'Persiguiendo a Amy' ('Chasing Amy') marcaron los últimos años de su carrera, durante los cuales también tuvimos la ocasión de verle en 'Django desencadenado' ('Django Unchained'), 'Somos lo que somos' ('We Are What We Are') o 'Argo'. Su último trabajo delante de las cámaras se titula 'The Queen of Hollywood Blvd', un drama criminal que está actualmente en pleno proceso de post-producción.

Descanse en paz.