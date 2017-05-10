Ha muerto Michael Parks, uno de los actores fetiche de Kevin Smith y Quentin Tarantino

El actor y cantante norteamericano Michael Parks ha fallecido hoy 10 de mayo de 2017 a los 77 años de edad. Por ahora se desconocen los motivos de su muerte, hecha pública por Kevin Smith, buen amigo suyo y con el que trabajó en la reivindicable 'Red State' y la disparatada 'Tusk'.
Nacido en Californa el 24 de abril de 1940, Parks centró los primeros años de su carrera en la pequeña pantalla. SU debut se produjo en 1960 con un episodio del western 'Zane Grey', apareciendo posteriormente en series como 'Los intocables' ('The Untouchables'), 'Perry Mason' o 'La hora de Alfred Hitchcock' ('The Alfred Hitchcock Hour') antes de debutar en la gran pantalla con 'Brazos de terciopelo' ('Bus Riley's Back in Town').
I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known. I wrote both #RedState and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set. From the moment I saw him steal the opening scene of #fromdusktildawn at an advance screening at the Sunset 5 back in the mid-90's, I said to @samosier "Could you imagine what it must be like to work with a Yoda of acting like that guy? I gotta write for him one day." It took me 15 years but my dream came true on Red State (for which Parks won Best Actor at the @sitgesfestival) and then again years later with #tusk. Only Michael Parks could have delivered the line "Is man indeed a walrus at heart?" and make it scary as fuck. My favorite memory of Michael is watching him and #johnnydepp act with and at each other, like a couple of dueling wizards, in their shared scene in Tusk. Parks was in Heaven that day, sharing the screen with another brilliant actor and creating an unforgettable performance. He elevated any flick or TV show he was in and elevated every director he ever acted for. I was so fucking blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius. But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all. My heart goes out to James (Michael's son), Oriana (Michael's wife), Quentin Tarantino (Michael's biggest fan) and any movie or music lover who was ever dazzled by the talents of Michael Parks. Farewell, old friend. I'll see you farther along... #KevinSmith #actor #genius #rip #walrusyes
Durante años trabajó de forma incansable alternando series y telefilms como 'Se ha escrito un crimen' ('Murder, She Wrote'), 'Twin Peaks' o 'Asesinato en los juegos' ('Murder at the World Series') con películas como 'El suceso' ('The Happening'), 'Los últimos hombres duros' ('The Last Hard Men') o 'Pesadilla en la playa' ('Nightmare Beach').
Fue en los 90 cuando su rostro empezó a hacerse más conocido para el público tras su breve pero intensa aparición en 'Abierto hasta el amanecer' ('From Dusk Till Dawn'), siendo posteriormente recuperado por Quentin Tarantino para su 'Kill Bill', donde volvió a dar vida al personaje de la cinta dirigida por Robert Rodriguez, al que interpretaría de nuevo tanto en 'Planet Terror' como en 'Death Proof'.
Sus ya mencionadas colaboraciones con el director de 'Persiguiendo a Amy' ('Chasing Amy') marcaron los últimos años de su carrera, durante los cuales también tuvimos la ocasión de verle en 'Django desencadenado' ('Django Unchained'), 'Somos lo que somos' ('We Are What We Are') o 'Argo'. Su último trabajo delante de las cámaras se titula 'The Queen of Hollywood Blvd', un drama criminal que está actualmente en pleno proceso de post-producción.
Descanse en paz.
